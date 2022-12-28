The Environment Agency has also issued 32 flood alerts.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in force in the UK today (Photo: Getty Images)

The forecaster has placed a yellow rain warning on parts of south-west England and South Wales from 2am until 3pm on Wednesday (28 December). Parts of northern Scotland saw a yellow warning in place until 10am.

Meteorologist Rachel Ayers said: “We’re looking at the potential of there being 40-60 millimetres of rainfall in nine to 12 hours before the rain clears away in the afternoon.”

Travellers are expected to be heavily impacted by the weather, with journey times made longer due to spray and flooding on the road meaning bus and train services could be affected.

The Environment Agency has also issued 32 flood alerts, and is advising people in affected areas to prepare by getting a bag together which includes medicines and insurance documents, and staying updated with its warnings. Homeowners and businesses have also been told to expect some flooding, with some disruption to power supplies and other services also likely.

Weather over the next few days

On Thursday (December 29), the weather is expected to be unsettled with blustery showers across the UK with the north and west set to see the heaviest showers. The weather will then begin to dry on Friday morning before becoming wet and windy as the day progresses.