Weather warnings are in place for parts of the UK with more heavy rain and strong winds forecast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The early snow of December is officially over as the UK braces for a wet and windy conditions into next week. Heavy rain and stormy winds have blighted parts of the UK this weekend, prompting the Met Office to issue several weather warnings.

The extreme conditions came after Brits were caught out by sudden snowfall in early December. But the weather has moved from one extreme to another, and many across the UK have been warned about possible flooding and travel disruption in their area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the immediate outlook in the UK not looking to settle, weather forecasters have predicted things may start to improve during next week. Read on to find out when the rain will stop in the UK.

When will it stop raining in the UK?

According to the Met Office, it's a 'wet and windy' start to the weekend with a band of heavy rain moving northeastwards, while scattered showers dominate the south. By Sunday afternoon, rain is forecast to move in from the west, but sunny spells are predicted in the south.

The Met Office forecasts that some parts of the UK will be dry on Monday (December 11) but showers will develop across all parts with strong winds in the south. Conditions are expected to be settled again by Wednesday, according to the forecaster.

From Thursday (December 13) wet and windy conditions will remain in the north while the weather continues to clear up for the much of the south of England - particularly the southeast. The wettest weather is likely across Scotland and occasionally parts of Northern Ireland and northwest England, the Met Office forecasts.

Why is it raining in the UK?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon said a band of heavy wind and rain is moving from the south-west of the UK towards the north-east and “bringing with it heavy rain for much of the country”. The conditions have been exacerbated by Storm Elin which is ushering in strong winds and heavy downpours to parts of the UK and Ireland.