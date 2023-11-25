White Ribbon Day 2023 marks the start of 16 days of action and there are many ways in which you can get involved

White Ribbon Day takes place every year in November (Photo: Shutterstock)

White Ribbon Day 2023 falls on November 25, 2023, and the idea behind it is to wear a white ribbon to show your support for ‘engaging men and boys to end violence against women and girls.’ The charity ‘White Ribbon UK’ explains on their website that for this day, they are “encouraging individuals and organisations to make consistent changes and actions to #ChangeTheStory for women and girls, so that they may live their lives free from the fear of violence.

According to White Ribbon UK, “1 in 4 girls in mixed-sex schools have had experiences of unwanted sexual touching in school, “6 in 10 women have felt harassed in the gym by a man.” and “`1.7 million women experienced domestic abuse in the year ending March 2022.”

In 2018, celebrities such as singers Ronan Keating and Paul Weller, as well as Sacha Baron Cohen wore white ribbons to show their support for women at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. That year, Rose McGowan received the Inspiration Award after she filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein for sexual abuse in 2017 and became a figurehead for the #MeToo movement.

Every guest who attended the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards were provided with a ribbon as part of the table settings, with a message attached on why it was important to wear one, particularly men.

Can you buy a white ribbon?

It is still possible to purchase a white ribbon from the White Ribbon UK website, A white fabric ribbon with pin costs from £1.60, there are also T-shirts, lanyards, posters and more to purchase online.

Can you get involved in white ribbon day 2023?