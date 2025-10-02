A 22-year-old woman has got engaged amid a three year battle with a rare form of cancer - which killed her younger sister earlier this year.

Cassandra Harding has announced she is going to get married, days after she celebrated her six year anniversary with her now fiancé James Taylor Boucher.

Cassandra, known as Cass or Cassie to her loved ones, and her late sister Katelyn were both diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a cancer which begins in the bones, within less than a year of each other when they were in their teens.

In July 2022, when she was 19 years old, Cassandra was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in the knee which had progressed to her femur and tibia. Shortly after, June 2023, her sister Katelyn, who was then 18, was also diagnosed with osteosarcoma. In her case, the cancer was located in her pelvis, tailbone and lower spine.

They both received surgical treatmement, along with chemotherapy, to remove the cancer. Katelyn, who was known as Katie, lost her battle with the disease in July, however. She was just 20 years old.

Cassandra announced her happy engagment news on Instagram via a page set up to inform people about her health, HardingSisters45, earlier today (Thursday October 2). A series of photos of the happy couple was shared in a slideshow along with the caption “happy engagement”, plus a love heart and ring emoji.

22-year-old Cassandra Harding, who is battling the same rare and terminal cancer that killed her younger sister Katie, has announced she getting married. She is pictured with a fiancé James Taylor Boucher. Photo by Instagram/@cassie__52. | Instagram/@cassie__52

On her personal Instagram page, Cassandra posted a loving message for her husband-to-be James to mark their six year anniversary. “Happy 6 year anniversary to the love of my life, she wrote. “During these last six years our love and strength has been tested like no other. But one things for certain is that we always had each others backs.

“We continued to make amazing memories, take amazing trips and fall more and more in love with each other each day. Although we didn’t get to spend our anniversary this year where we would’ve liked, it was one to remember. I said yes to forever with you and it was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I love you now and forever and cannot wait to marry you soon.”

Katelyn Harding, known as Katie, aged 20, died in July after a two year battle with osteosarcoma, a rare cancer which begins in the bones. Photo by Instagram/@HardingSisters45. | Instagram/@HardingSisters45

The news of the engagement was the first post on the Harding Sisters Instagram page since August 19, when it was announced that Cassandra had moved to palliative care. The message from her family said: “We are brokenhearted to inform you that our beautiful Cassandra now begins her own palliative care journey. Cassie’s tumours have grown and multiplied significantly in her lungs and large amounts of fluid accumliation have been detected. Daily visits to the hospital for drainage has been part of our new daily routine.”

Referring to Katie, it went on: “Sadly with the absence of her sister, best friend and sidekick, she must navigate, struggle and battle the complexities of this illness without her. Our family continues to fight and we ask you to fight with us.

“With all the prayers, strength and power combined that is sent into the universe . . . Cassie will be the miracle child that will defy the odds of her terminal diagnosis.”

A statement announcing Katie’s passing on July 24 said that she died “peacefully surrounded by her closest family”. Katie died more than a decade after her and Cassandra’s mum Devorah Sorger died of breast cancer.

Devorah died 11 years ago of breast cancer, according to a GoFundMe page which was set up in the wake of the sisters’ cancer diagnosis to help raise funds for the Harding family. Katie and Cassandra, known as Cassie, were raised by their dad Christopher as they lost their mum when they were still young children.

After they were both diagnosed with cancer, the Harding sisters underwent genetic testing and it was found that they were carriers of a rare gene called TP53. This gene increases the risk of developing other cancers in parts of the body, mainly in the breast, bones and brain.

According to the GoFundMe page, the pair were told by medics that they would eventually require a double mastectomy and would also be tested every three months for their entire lives to spot the cancer before it spreads or has time to develop. They were also told they would not be able to have their own children as this gene is hereditary.

More than $153,000 has been raised on the page, called help the Hardings get through the unthinkable, at the time of writing on Thursday October 2.