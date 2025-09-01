More than 600 people have been killed after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan.

The magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck a number of towns in the Afghan province of Kunar at 11.47pm local time (8.17pm UK time) on Sunday (31 August). It hit 17 miles east-northeast of the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, the US Geological Survey said.

It was five miles deep - shallow quakes tend to cause more damage. Jalalabad is a bustling trade city due to its proximity to a key border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

At least 622 people have been killed in the earthquake, Afghanistan's Taliban-run interior ministry has said. Several villages have been "completely destroyed" in the earthquake, an Afghan official has also said.

The Kunar Disaster Management Authority said deaths and injuries had been reported in the districts of Nur Gul, Soki, Watpur, Manogi and Chapadare. The quake also hit a series of towns, according to Reuters.

Sharafat Zaman, a spokesman for Afghanistan's ministry of public health, said: "Rescue operations are still under way there, and several villages have been completely destroyed. The figures for martyrs and injured are changing.

"Medical teams from Kunar, Nangarhar and the capital Kabul have arrived in the area." He said many areas have not been able to report casualty figures and "numbers were expected to change" as deaths and injuries are reported.

Rescuers are working in several districts of the mountainous province where the quake hit. Hundreds of injured people have been taken to hospital, a local official said, with figures likely to rise.

The quake's epicentre was near Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, at a depth of 14km (8.7 miles). Jalalabad is about 119km (74 miles) away from the capital city, Kabul. There was a second earthquake in the same province about 20 minutes later, with a magnitude of 4.5 and a depth of 10km (6.2 miles). This was later followed by a 5.2 earthquake at the same depth.