Is Izmir and Istanbul Airport open - after huge earthquake hits Turkey, are flights cancelled to destination?
Turkey's disaster management agency AFAD said the quake occurred at around 7:53pm local time in the Balikesir province, near the country's biggest city, Istanbul. Posting on X, AFAD said more than 300 rescue personnel and 79 vehicles had been deployed to the affected area.
At least two people have been killed. Despite the 6.1-magnitude earthquake that hit western Turkey last night (Sunday 10 August), current reports show no major disruptions to airport operations.
Izmir Airport is open and operational today (August 11, 2025). Flights are arriving and departing as scheduled, and the earthquake does not appear to have affected airport functionality.
If you're planning to travel, it's still a good idea to double-check your specific flight status with your airline or through the airport’s official channels, especially as aftershocks may occasionally cause minor delays or adjustments. Istanbul Airport is also fully open today.
There is no indication of damage or interruption in airport services. The AFAD said there had been 20 aftershocks ranging from 3.0 to 5.0 magnitude so far.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.