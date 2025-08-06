A series of earthquakes have hit California with the biggest recorded at 3.5 magnitude.

Four earthquakes hit the destination and all were around 3.0 magnitude. The biggest quake was magnitude 3.5 earthquake and struck seven kilometres away from Eastvale.

Users have reported “shaking” on social media. One user wrote: “It’s shaking in parts of Southern California this morning.”

Another said: “Yall pray for us in California that the big one don’t happen, that was the 3rd earthquake in the last 10 minutes. And the 4TH one today”.

A third added: “Just felt another earthquake back to back in California inland empire.” The earthquakes happened in the early hours waking people up.

It comes after there was a magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported yesterday at 4:54 p.m. in Rialto. The earthquake occurred one mile from Fontana, two miles from San Bernardino, two miles from Muscoy and three miles from Rancho Cucamonga.

In the last 10 days, there have been five earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby. And there have been an extra four today. An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.0 to 4.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.