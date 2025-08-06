New York earthquake: Second quake hits popular destination within several days - thousands report feeling the shaking
The 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck a little after noon near suburban Hillsdale, New Jersey, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of the Bronx in New York City, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no initial reports of damages or injuries from the quake, which was felt in the city and Connecticut.
The tremor came after a 3.0 magnitude earthquake shook the area Saturday night. That earthquake struck Hasbrouck Heights, which is about 9 miles (14 kilometers) south of Hillsdale.
While tremors this strong are common in other parts of the United States, relatively few have been recorded in the New York City area. New York City Emergency Management said the 2.7-magnitude earthquake "may have been felt in parts of New York City."
"NYC Emergency Management is monitoring for impacts and coordinating with agency partners," the agency said on X. The agency said no major impacts have been reported at this time, and updates will be shared if conditions change. It also told residents to be prepared for possible aftershocks, which can happen minutes, hours or days after the initial seismic activity.
New York City Emergency Management said anyone who felt shaking should check for hazards such as shifted items, falling debris or cracks. Over 2,500 people reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS. Respondents were located in multiple states, including New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont.
