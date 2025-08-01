Earthquake Los Angeles: 4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fontana with shaking felt across LA - locals question if they're 'going crazy'

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Fontana on Thursday morning, with shaking felt across Southern California.

The quake hit just after 9:30 a.m. in the Muscoy area at a depth of just over three miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A few minutes later, a smaller 3.1-magnitude temblor shook the Rialto area nearby.

About an hour before that, the Rialto area saw two smaller quakes - magnitude 3.0 and 2.8. Experts say these were likely foreshocks. People reported feeling shaking in many areas including Jurupa Valley, Eastvale, Ontario and even as far as Redondo Beach. Most callers described it as a jolt or sudden movement.

Locals in Los Angeles took to social media to report they felt the shaking from the earthquake. One said on X: “Earthquake in LA or am I crazy?“.

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Fontana on Thursday morning, with shaking felt across Southern California.
A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Fontana on Thursday morning, with shaking felt across Southern California.

Many users responded saying they felt the shaking too. One said: “Yep. I heard the rumble and felt a very quick, small jolt in Menifee.“

Another added: “It was closer to Bakersfield we are just now feeling it“. No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

