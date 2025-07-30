Watch the moment tsunami waves reached a Russian town after a magnitude 8.8 earthquake, as tsunami warnings have been issued for Japan.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tsunami wave 3 to 4 meters high was observed in the Yelizovsky District of Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on July 30, following a magnitude 8.8 earthquake, local authorities reported.

Footage shows the moment tsunami waves reached the town of Severo-Kurilsk in the Yelizovsky District.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The earthquake, the strongest in the region since 1952, was recorded earlier that day by the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Tsunami waves reach Russian town after magnitude 8.8 earthquake. | SWNS

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), which measured the quake at magnitude 8.8, said it struck at a depth of 19.3 km, about 126 km east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city of 165,000 on the coast of Avacha Bay.

Tsunami warnings have been issued for Japan, the Philippines and parts of the US including Hawaii, California and Alaska after the earthquake in Russia.