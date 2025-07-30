Japan earthquake tsunami warning: Watch moment tsunami waves reach Russian town after magnitude 8.8 earthquake
A tsunami wave 3 to 4 meters high was observed in the Yelizovsky District of Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on July 30, following a magnitude 8.8 earthquake, local authorities reported.
Footage shows the moment tsunami waves reached the town of Severo-Kurilsk in the Yelizovsky District.
The earthquake, the strongest in the region since 1952, was recorded earlier that day by the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), which measured the quake at magnitude 8.8, said it struck at a depth of 19.3 km, about 126 km east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city of 165,000 on the coast of Avacha Bay.
Tsunami warnings have been issued for Japan, the Philippines and parts of the US including Hawaii, California and Alaska after the earthquake in Russia.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.