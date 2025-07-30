The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for Japan amid tsunami alerts.

The Foreign Office alert reads: “Following the magnitude 8.8 earthquake off of the eastern coast of Russia, the Japanese Meteorological Agency has issued tsunami warnings of up to three meters along Japan’s Pacific coast from Hokkaido to Wakayama. Please follow the advice of local authorities. For further information in English, please access the NHK website.”

The Foreign Office has not advised against travelling to the destination meaning it is still safe to do so. Japan has since downgraded its tsunami alerts for a number of areas, the country’s weather office has said.

Tsunami alarms sounded in coastal towns across Japan’s Pacific coast earlier today and evacuation orders were issued for 1.9 million people. Officials say tsunami are still being observed and there remains a risk of damage, adding that people in coastal areas should evacuate to safe places such as high ground or evacuation buildings.

Based on tsunami observation records from past earthquakes of nearly the same magnitude, authorities estimate that the high tsunami conditions will persist for at least a day. he Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a tsunami warning for Japan’s Pacific coast - stretching from Hokkaido down to Wakayama Prefecture, which includes Tokyo Bay and coastal areas near Tokyo.

Officials emphasize that tsunami activity can persist over hours, with subsequent waves potentially larger than the first—the warning may remain in effect for more than a day. While Tokyo Bay has not yet experienced major wave activity, the area is considered at risk and remains included in the official warning zone.

Residents are urged to stay away from beaches, harbors, and river mouth areas, and evacuate inland to higher ground until the warning is officially lifted.