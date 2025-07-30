Will the tsunami hit Thailand? Is it safe to travel to destination right now - latest travel advice after huge earthquake strikes off Russia
This means that there is currently no threat to Thailand. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and various national agencies confirm there is no threat to Thailand at this time.
Thailand’s Department of Mineral Resources has also explicitly stated: “The earthquake and tsunami pose no threat to Thailand.” While Thailand has significant tsunami risk historically along its Andaman Sea coast (such as from the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami), this event today occurred far offshore in the North Pacific.
This means that the tsunami energy will not reach Thailand's coastline. The Foreign Office has not updated its travel advice for the destination to do with the Russia earthquake.
This means it is still safe to travel to Thailand. However, it has already previously warned about earthquakes in the destination.
It says: “Earthquakes and tremors are a risk in northern Thailand. Earthquake Track lists recent activity.The US Federal Emergency Management Agency website has advice about what to do before, during and after an earthquake.”
