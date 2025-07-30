Premier League football team Liverpool are currently in Yokohama as a tsunami alert is in place for parts of Japan.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tsunami warning of up to three meters has been issued along Japan's Pacific coast from Hokkaido to Wakayama. Officials are calling on people to stay evacuated until all alerts are lifted. Tsunamis have been observed over wide areas along the coast, including a 1.3-meter wave at Kuji Port in Iwate Prefecture.

A Japan Meteorological Agency official is urging people in coastal areas, along rivers and other such locations to move to high ground, evacuate buildings and other safe places as tsunami are continuing. The tsunami alerts come after a powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake has struck off Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering warnings for several countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool Football Club are in Japan as part of their pre-season tour. After almost a week in Hong Kong, where they faced AC Milan in a friendly, the Reds squad flew out to Japan on Sunday July 27.

Premier League football team Liverpool are currently in Yokohama as a tsunami alert is in place for parts of Japan. (Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

They are currently in Yokohama for their friendly against Yokohama F. Marinos at Nissan Stadium today (Wednesday 30 July). It is the first time the club have been in the country since 2005, it also marks Liverpool’s first ever pre-season tour to be held in Japan.

Liverpool owner and Fenway Sports Group (FSG) chief John W. Henry's wife, Linda Pizzuti, is with the squad as they prepare for the upcoming season. She took to Instagram stories this morning with a picture from her balcony, showing water and the Tokyo Bay.

She wrote: "Tsunami warnings in parts of Japan, but Tokyo Bay is calm." The business executive has shared further photos this morning, taking drumming lessons and enjoying sushi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One user wrote on X: “Looks like Liverpool fans can breathe a sigh of relief—there's no immediate tsunami risk where the team is in Japan. The alerts are about 200 miles north of Nissan Stadium, so the match should be safe to go ahead. Fingers crossed for the team!”.

Another user added: “Currently no risk to Liverpool in their current location in Japan. The tsunami alerts are focused around 200 miles north of Nissan Stadium, where the team is based.”