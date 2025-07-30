Did a tsunami hit California? Viral footage shows 100ft waves crashing ashore after earthquake
But the footage is AI-generated, and while a real tsunami warning was issued following an actual earthquake in the Pacific, no such devastation occurred in California.
The confusion came after an 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Russian Far East in the early hours of Wednesday, one of the strongest ever recorded. It triggered real tsunami alerts across multiple countries, including Russia, Japan, Hawaii, and parts of the western United States.
Authorities confirmed that several people were injured, but none seriously, and no major damage was reported.
Officials in Crescent City, California, warned locals to stay away from beaches and waterways. However, the most alarming visuals spreading across social media, including clips showing apocalyptic waves swallowing California neighbourhoods, were not authentic.
@huntingwithrut 🚨BREAKING: The National Weather Service in Los Angeles has announced that the tsunami has officially reached the California Coast#earthquake #tsunami #bigwave #disasters #severeweather #weather #news #breaking #massive #Hawaii #USA #foryou #viral #today ♬ Tornado Siren Sound Effect - Royalty Free Music & Sound Effect Factory
Warnings were later downgraded in Hawaii, Japan, and California, as the tsunami threat appeared to diminish. In Japan, residents evacuated to shelters, while in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, close to the quake’s epicentre, ports flooded and residents fled inland. In Honolulu, traffic ground to a standstill as panic spread even in areas far from the sea.
Hours after the earthquake, the Klyuchevskoy volcano in Kamchatka also began erupting, with lava seen pouring from its summit.
Tsunamis are caused by undersea earthquakes that shift the seafloor, displacing massive amounts of water. This energy creates waves that can travel across oceans at high speeds.
