An Air Force officer was killed after she was sucked into a fighter jet engine a in freak accident.

Sergeant Hu was carrying out a routine inspection when she was accidentally swallowed by the engine at Ching Chuan Kang Airbase in Taiwan. She was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment but was later declared dead.

She was pronounced dead at 11.40am on Tuesday 21 January. Her mother reportedly collapsed in tears upon hearing the news.

Local news outlets report that the accident occurred when Hu was setting up wheel chocks to keep an Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF) in place soon after it landed at the air base. But aviation experts say that the chances of crew members getting sucked into plane engines are extremely low.

One expert with knowledge of the matter expressed disbelief, saying the engine should have stopped by the time wheel chocks were put on, Taipei Times reports. It is also said that the opening of the engine on the IDF is relatively small and is not enough to fit a human.

An investigation is now underway and security cameras on the hanger are being checked. Hu had reportedly served in the military for about 17 years.

"We will cooperate fully with investigative authorities and provide complete support to the officer’s family," the Air Force Command stated. The command also dismissed media speculation that an instructor stepping on the plane’s throttle caused the accident, urging the public not to spread unverified information.