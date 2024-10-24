Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two US Navy fighter jet pilots have been killed after their electronic warfare aircraft crashed during a routine training flight.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their EA-18G Growler jet from the Electronic Attack Squadron went down in mountainous terrain in Washington State. Special forces soldiers trained in mountaineering were brought in to reach the wreckage, found by an aerial search crew at about 6,000ft (1,828m) in a remote, steep and heavily wooded area east of Mount Rainier.

Commander Timothy Warburton, the commanding officer of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, referring to the squadron's nickname, said: "It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of two beloved Zappers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our priority right now is taking care of the families of our fallen aviators and ensuring the well-being of our sailors and the Growler community. We are grateful for the ongoing teamwork to safely recover the deceased."

Two US Navy fighter jet pilots have been killed after their electronic warfare aircraft crashed during a routine training flight. (Photo: Travis Akers on Facebook) | Travis Akers on Facebook

U.S. Naval officials have now named the two crew members as Lt. Cmdr. Lyndsay P. Evans, a Naval Flight Officer, and Lt. Serena N. Wileman, a Naval Aviator, both 31 years old. They had both recently spent nine months as part of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 - the “Zappers” - in which they carried out strikes against the Houthi, a Yemeni militia backed by Iran.

Evans had previously made history as part of the first-ever all-female team to fly over a Super Bowl on 12 February 2023, celebrating 50 years of women flying in the Navy, Navy spokesperson Steve Fiebing told The Associated Press.

Evans told the Los Angeles Times in an article about the flyover in 2023: "I joined the Navy to serve my country. Serving in the navy means being part of something bigger than yourself."

The navy said the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.