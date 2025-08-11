Israel says it killed a journalist from Al Jazeera, claiming he was in charge of a Hamas cell - as well as his colleagues.

Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif, who reported extensively from northern Gaza for the Doha-based outlet, is understood to have been killed in a targeted attack, according to the director of the al-Shifa hospital. The 28-year-old correspondent was inside a tent for journalists outside the main gate of the hospital when it was hit, killing him and three colleagues.

Mohammed Qreiqeh, another correspondent, and camera operators Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Noufal were also killed. In his last post on Twitter, which was shared shortly before his death, al-Sharif wrote that Gaza City was being bombarded with concentrated attacks, which are known as "fire belts".

He also shared a video in which Israeli bombs can be heard pounding the besieged city in the distance. Israel shared a statement in which it announced its military had kiled al-Sharif, accusing him of being in charge of a Hamas cell. In this role, they said he was responsible for "advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and troops".

They also claim to have "unequivocal proof" of his involvement. Al Jazeera wrote on X: “The order to assassinate Anas Al Sharif, one of Gaza’s bravest journalists, and his colleagues, is a desperate attempt to silence the voices exposing the impending seizure and occupation of Gaza.

“As Al Jazeera Media Network bids farewell to yet another group of its finest journalists, it holds the Israeli occupation forces and government responsible for deliberately targeting and assassinating its journalists. While vehemently condemning these heinous crimes and the ongoing attempts by Israeli authorities to silence the truth, Al Jazeera Media Network calls on the international community and all relevant organisations to take decisive measures to halt this ongoing genocide and end the deliberate targeting of journalists.

“Al Jazeera emphasises that immunity for perpetrators and the lack of accountability embolden Israel's actions and encourage further oppression against witnesses to the truth.”