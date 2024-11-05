A healthy mother-of-two has tragically died soon after waking from breast reduction surgery.

Anna Gorelkina, 44, appeared to be recovering well after undergoing the procedure, which also included abdominal liposuction at Svoya Klinika, a top clinic in St Petersburg. She even sent her husband, Yuri, a photo of her clinic breakfast and later asked a nurse for help getting to the bathroom.

However, moments later, Anna collapsed, and despite efforts to resuscitate her, she could not be revived.

The clinic informed her husband that she had died from a pulmonary embolism and thrombophlebitis of the lower limbs, both conditions related to blood clots following surgery.

In response to her sudden death, Russian authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the clinic for allegedly providing “services that do not meet safety requirements.” If found guilty, those involved could face up to six years in prison.

Her devastated husband, Yuri, said Anna had made her decision to undergo the surgery on her own. He said: “I didn't force her to undergo this surgery, I was happy with everything. She presented me with a fait accompli. Her breasts were quite large. My wife said that it was hard for her to walk, her back got tired. And after two births, both by cesarean, she was not happy with the shape of her abdomen.”

Yuri explained that Anna had undergone thorough health checks the day before, including clearance from a cardiologist. “She had all the tests the day before, all were good. There were no heart problems and (we) never noticed any, never complained once,” he said. Anna had also been assured that her surgeon held 25 years of experience.

The Russian Investigative Committee has since taken charge of the case, with officers seen inspecting the clinic as part of the ongoing investigation into her untimely death.