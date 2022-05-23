Anthony Albanese won against serving PM Scott Morrision in the 2022 Australian election

Anthony Albanese was elected as the new Prime Minister of Australia. (Credit: Getty Images)

Australia has marked a new political era after appointing a new leader.

Anthony Albanese prevailed in the 2022 election, beating serving prime minister Scott Morrison.

The long-serving politician has been a prominent name in Australian politics for many years, and now finds himself in the top job.

But who is he, and what are his main policies?

Here’s everything you need to know about Anthony Albanese.

Who is Anthony Albanese?

Anthony Albanese is a 59-year-old politician who was born in Sydney to a single mother.

He is a member of the left-leaning party Labor, having joined the party as a student.

Mr Albanese, who is known colloquially as ‘Albo’, was first elected to the Australian House of Representatives in 1996 and remains one of the country’s longest-serving politicians.

During his career in politics, he has served as Leader of the House, Manager of Business Operations and several other Shadow Cabinet roles.

After Labor was defeated in the 2018 Australian election, then-leader Bill Shorten resigned, with Mr Albanese becoming the only person to be nominated for the role.

He was elected as Labor leader unopposed, and subsequently became Leader of the Opposition against centre-right Liberal-National Coaltion’s Scott Morrison.

The two leaders faced off against each other in the 2022 election, with Mr Albanese and Labor marking a decisive victory.

The victory meant that Mr Albanese, who was born to an Italian father, is the first Italian-Australian to hold the role of Prime Minister.

What are Anthony Albanese’s policies?

Mr Albanese has remained left-leaning throughout his career.

He is noted to be an advocate for the free healthcare system in Australia, as well as being an outspoken supporter of the LGBT community and of climate issues.

During the campaign trail for the 2022 election, Mr Albanese displayed more centre-position policies which appealed to conservative voters who had turned on the Labour party in the 2019 election.

Anthony Albanese is set to become Australia’s first Italian-Australian PM (image: Getty Images)

This includes backing the policy to refuse asylum seekers reaching Australia by boat, as well as focusing on national security and China.

However, he has remained adamant on the party investing money in the care sector, childcare and the flagging manufacturing industry in Australia.

Mr Albanese has also been praised for his decision to hold a referendum on enshrining an advisory body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people - known as Indigenous Voice to Parliament - in the country’s constitution.

He has also been vocal in describing the impact being brought up by a single mother in social housing had on shaping his progressive beliefs.

What did Anthony Albanese say in his victory speech?

Mr Albanese thanked Australians for electing him as their new leader in a victory speech on 21 May.

He commented on his upbringing, stating that it was a big moment for the country and for him personally.

He said: “It says a lot about our great country that a son of a single mom who was a disability pensioner, who grew up in public housing down the road in Camperdown, can stand before you tonight as Australia’s prime minister.

“Every parent wants more for the next generation than they had. My mother dreamt of a better life for me.

“And I hope that my journey in life inspires Australians to reach for the stars.”

What did Scott Morrison say about Anthony Albanese’s victory?

The victory of Anthony Albanese and the Labor party marked the end of Scott Morrson’s premiership in the country.

Mr Morrison had served as Prime Minister of Australia from August 2018 until May 2022.

Scott Morrison had led Australia’s Liberal-National coalition since 2018 (image: Getty Images)

Despite millions of votes still waiting to be counted, the former Prime Minister conceded defeat to Mr Albanese on 21 May due to the fact that Australia needed to send a leader to a Tokyo summit between US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During his consession speech, Mr Morrison said: “Tonight, I have spoken to the Leader of the Opposition and the incoming Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese and I’ve congratulated him on his election victory this evening.

He added: “I have always believed in Australians and their judgement and I’ve always been prepared to accept their verdicts.