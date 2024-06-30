Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At least four people have been killed as storms hit the popular holiday destinations Switzerland and Italy.

Storms in Switzerland and northern Italy have caused extensive flooding and landslides, leaving at least four people dead, authorities said on Sunday (30 June). The bodies of three people were recovered following a landslide in the Fontana area of the Maggia valley in the Italian-speaking Ticino canton (state) on the southern side of the Alps.

Storms and heavy rain pounded southern and western Switzerland on Saturday and overnight. Camping sites along the Maggia River were evacuated, and part of the small Visletto road bridge collapsed. One person was missing in the nearby Lavizzara valley.

Further north, the Rhone river burst its banks in several areas of Valais canton, flooding a highway and a railway line. Police said side valleys south of the Rhone saw particularly heavy rain, and the body of a man whose partner had reported him missing was found at a hotel in the Alpine resort of Saas-Grund early on Sunday. They said he is believed to have been caught by surprise by floodwater.

Floods, thunderstorms and landslides also hit various regions in northern Italy. Firefighters said they carried out about 80 rescue operations, evacuating dozens of people in the northern Piedmont region.