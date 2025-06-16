Three people have been shot at a kebab shop near a train station in Auburn, Sydney.

Emergency services rushed to South Parade in Auburn at about 1.15pm on Monday after two masked gunmen shot 26-year-old Samimjan Azari, a 50-year-old woman and an unknown male who were standing near the doorway of the M Brothers kebab shop. Police revealed the 50-year-old woman was shot twice in the torso while the unknown man was shot in the face and Azari suffered wounds to his arm and shoulder.

Azari survived an attempt on his life just three weeks ago, when he was shot at while travelling in the back seat of a ute at Granville on May 25. Police recently warned that Azari was at the 'epicentre' of gangland tensions in the city.

Three people have been shot at a kebab shop near a train station in Auburn, Sydney. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Police Minister Yasmin Catley expressed her horror at an innocent woman getting caught up in the gangland shooting during a press conference on Monday. She said: “All she did was go to work and she has been caught up in this shocking event. It’s one thing for criminals to be shooting each other but when innocent people get caught up in this, it is absolutely abhorrent and we will not tolerate it.”

NSW Police Acting Commissioner Peter Thurtell said: “It's frightening to know that this is happening in a suburban street in the middle of the day. It's completely unacceptable that this sort of behaviour should happen in Sydney.

“We will do everything we can to bring these gunman to justice. It's as simple as that. We will make sure that we go and go until we bring these people to justice.”

A crime scene has been established, with South Parade and surrounding streets closed to the public as detectives begin their inquiries. The shooting took place on a busy retail strip, outside the M Brothers' Cafe and Restaurant and Auburn Fresh Juice Centre.