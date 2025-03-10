Argentina has declared three days of mourning after 16 people lost their lives after devastating floods.

The deadly floods struck Saturday, when a year’s worth of rain fell in a matter of hours in and around Bahia Blanca, a major port city in the south of Buenos Aires province. Entire neighbourhoods were inundated by the fast-rising waters. The Latin American nation has been particularly shaken by tragic reports of two girls, aged 1 and 5, being swept away.

Provincial security minister Javier Alonso confirmed their disappearance on Monday (10 March), saying the sisters had climbed onto the roof of a van with their mother to escape the rising waters when a surge ripped them away. Their mother was rescued.

Bahia Blanca Mayor Federico Susbielles told a press conference the flooding had caused US$400 million ($700m) in infrastructure damage. In a post on X he said there were 16 confirmed deaths, “but there are likely to be more”.

Argentine President Javier Milei “will declare three days of national mourning” for the deaths, his office said on Monday, without specifying when the period would begin. “All areas of the national Government will remain dedicated... to assisting the victims in this moment of sorrow for all Argentines,” the presidency said in a statement.

Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi offered his condolences on Instagram to the victims' families. He wrote: “Much strength to all those who are having a rough time in this difficult moment.”