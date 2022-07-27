British citizens Rofikul and Mahquil Islam were found dead in the Sylhet property, with the rest of the family being treated in hospital

A British father and son have tragically lost their lives after a suspected poisoning in a Bangladesh flat.

Rofikul Islam, a 51-year-old taxi-driver, and his 16-year-old son Mahquil, were found inside the Sylhet property on Tuesday (26 July) afternoon.

Mr Islam’s wife Husnara, 40, and the couple’s two other children, Samira, 19, and Sadiqul, 21, are all being treated at the MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital after surviving poisoning.

Rafiqul Islam and his family had travelled to the Bangladesh city of Sylhet where they were suspected to be poisoned.

What happened to the Islam family in Bangladesh?

The family had travelled to Bangladesh from their hometown of Cardiff on 12 July for a two-month visit to the country.

Five days after arriving in the country, the Islam family moved into the Sylhet city accomodation in the Tajpur area. Relatives of the Islam family live in the same building, with the family moving in after one of the children became sick during their trip.

The group sat down to dinner on Monday 25 July, before all falling asleep in the same room shortly after.

Relatives attempted to open the door to the flat between 10am and 10.30am the next morning, but were not successful.

Police were eventually called to the property after there was no sounds heard inside the flat, with officers being able to unlock the door and enter.

The five family members were found unconscious inside.

They were transferred to a local hospital, where it was later confirmed that both Rofiqul and Mahquil had died.

Reports suggest that Ms Islam and her daughter, Samira, are in a critical condition still, while eldest son, Sadiqul, is receiving treatement.

Superintendent Farid Uddin said: “After they were taken to the hospital, the father and the youngest son were declared dead.

“The mother and daughter are in critical condition. They have been transferred to the ICU. The other brother, Sadiqul, is receiving treatment.”

What have police said?

Police had originally suspected the cause to be food poisoning, but have now launched a full-scale investigation.

Speaking to WalesOnline, the Osmani Nagar district superintendent said: “After discussing the overall situation with the doctors and inspecting the scene we believe this may have been a case of poisoning. The investigation is ongoing into whether it is poisoning or something else.”

Police also told local media that other residents in the building had been questioned as part of the investigation.

Superintendent Uddin added: “At the moment we believe they fell asleep after dinner last night. This must be investigated further. How were they poisoned? How did they die? We will be able to confirm after an investigation.”

Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, assistant secretary of the Bangladeshi Association, Cardiff, said: “Everybody is so shocked.

“It’s summer holidays and a lot of British-Bangladeshi people are in Bangladesh right now, especially in Sylhet, Osmani Nagar and Tajpur, the place where this incident happened.