Bella Bradford: TikTok star announces her own death in pre-recorded video after battle with rare cancer
The 24-year-old social media star gained a following on the video-sharing site, sharing ‘Get Ready With Me’-style video for her followers to enjoy. In the newest video posted on October 31, it was revealed that Bella has succumbed to a rare form of cancer in her jaw muscle on October 15.
She said in the final video: “I have terminal cancer and unfortunately, by now, my life has come to an end, and I’ve passed away. But I wanted to do one final ‘Get Ready with Me’ because I love doing these, and I love fashion. Thank you for following me on this fun journey. I hope you will look back on all my videos and find a little bit of joy in your day if you ever need to feel it.”
Bella filmed herself as she dressed in a halter-style dress, completing the look with a white cardigan, gold jewellery, a brown hat and black sunglasses. She thanked her fans for their support at the end of the video, saying: “Thank you guys so much for this wild and wonderful ride. I hope you all have beautiful, amazing lives. And I wish all the best for every single one of you.”
In the caption of the video, Bella wrote: “Thank you for all your love and support throughout my final stages of life, I am so grateful. Filming these videos truly brought me a sense of puropse [sic] in my final few months and also connected me with a very kind community of people.
“I wish you all a beautiful life and please remeber [sic] to live each day with as much significance as the next. What a privilege it is to grow old. Thank you for allowing me to be myself on this platform, I really felt excited each day to jump on here and connect over our shared love of life and fashion.”