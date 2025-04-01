Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Big Brother star has shocked fans by revealing how he tore his penis during a wild sex session with his girlfriend.

Argentinian fitness influencer Giuliano Vaschetto, known as Nano to his pals, was rushed to hospital in agony after he began bleeding from his manhood during the romp.

Nano, 33, is said to have needed emergency surgery after suffering a frenulum tear, an eye-watering rip to where the foreskin connects to the penis.

Giuliano Vaschetto underwent surgery after a "sex accident" | @nano.vaschetto/Newsflash/NX

Even from his hospital bed the shameless self-publicist posted an Instagram story about his horrific accident to break the news to fans while wearing is surgical robe.

He said: "Well, guys, you're all asking me. I'm fine, nothing serious happened to me. That's how I'm gonna say it. I cut my penis, people, a sex accident. And well, things happened.

"I came to have surgery because I had a sex accident. Nothing else. So I was operated on. Alright, thank you for worrying and staying calm.”

His girlfriend Jenifer Lauria, believed to have been the cause of his agony, also took to social media on March 25 to update followers after his op.

She said: “Nano's okay now and well, things happened, the important thing is that he's okay and resting. Now it's my turn to be a nurse. Thank you all for worrying, it's all good.

“It hurt very much and that's why it had to be operated on. Every time we tried he cried out from the pain.”

The injury, though, has made the muscle-bound hunk a laughing stock on social media.

One on X said: "Seriously? What broke? This is too bizarre."

Story: NewsX