The Patagotitan is on display at London’s Natural History Museum

Dinosaurs were once the rulers of our planet and they walked the Earth for over 165 million years.(Getty Images/ Graphic by Kim Mogg)

These prehistoric reptiles may have been wiped out in a mass extinction event 66 million years ago, but they still remain a topic of great fascination today with many people and thousands are expected to attend London’s National History Museum in the coming months to view a fossil of a Patagotitan up close.

Many researchers and scientists have long discussed different theories as to what wiped out the dinosaurs and it is believed that there were approximately 700 different types of dinosaurs over the course of history.

But what is the biggest dinosaur to ever roam the earth and how much did they weigh? Here is everything you need to know.

What was the biggest dinosaur?

It is very difficult for scientists to know what the biggest dinosaur was in the world as their estimations are often based on measurements of fossils. It is extremely rare for scientists to ever discover a complete skeleton of a dinosaur.

However, scientists are able to make predictions based on the fossilised bones that they have found.

Based on the evidence available all the contenders for the biggest dinosaur belong to a group known as sauropods. These herbivorous long-necked, long-tailer reptiles include famous faces such as Dippy the Diplodocus and Brontosaurus.

Here we take a look at the top four biggest dinosaurs, according to Natural History Museum:

The Patagotitan is the biggest dinosaur in the world in terms of length. (Getty Images/ Graphic by Kim Mogg National World)

1.Patagotitan

Weight - 57 Tonne

Length - 37.5 metres

What we know: The Patagotitan is believed to be the longest dinosaur that has ever lived. The giant is thought to have stood at around eight metres tall and one of its leg bones alone was taller than most people, measuring in at two metres long - which is equivalent to being around 6ft 5 in height.

A Patagotitan is believed to have been around nine times heavier than an African elephant which is the largest land animal alive today. Fossils of the prehistoric reptile were first discovered in Argentina and a replica of the creature has now arrived at London’s Natural History Museum where it will be housed from March 2023 until 7 January 2024.

2. Argentinosaurus

Weight: 70 tonnes

Length: 35 metres

What we know: The titanosaur Argentinosaurus is amongst the largest dinosaurs to ever lived and it has the highest weight at an estimated 70 tonnes. The dinosaur is only known from fragmentary remains which means it is very difficult for scientists to calculate its exact size. The Argentinosaurus was also discovered in Argentina, South America and it is believed to have lived around 90 million years ago during the Late Cretaceous.

3. Puertasaurus

Weight: 50 tonnes

Length: 30 metres

What we know: Puertasaurus is believed to have been one of the largest titanosaurs. It lived around 70-76 million years ago during the Late Cretaceous. Fossils of this animal were also found in Argentina in southwestern Patagonia.

4. Dreadnoughtus

Weight: 59 tonnes

Length: 26 metres