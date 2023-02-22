A huge 4-foot long alligator - nicknamed Godzilla - has been captured in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park

A giant alligator has been captured in a New York City park.

The reptile - nicknamed Godzilla - was pulled from a lake in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park by the US Department of Parks and Recreation. The alligator was previously spotted lurking in the park by a number of startled bystanders.

Alligator sightings are extremely rare in New York City and many are wondering how the reptile found its way into the park. But how big was Godzilla and how have people reacted to the sighting? Here is everything you need to know.

How big was the alligator?

A 4ft long alligator was captured at Brooklyn’s Prospect Park. A spokesperson from the US Department of Parks and Recreations described Godzilla as “very lethargic and possibly cold-shocked since it is native to warm, tropical cultures.”

The vice president of the District Council, Joseph Puleo expressed his surprise at the incident; he revealed that the alligator “wasn’t moving” at all when he found it.

Officials believe that the alligator was most likely an abandoned pet. They informed Sky News that the “release of animals into New York Parks is illegal” and that it presents a “serious threat” to humans and other animals.

In a statement NYC parks said: “Thankfully no one was harmed and the animal is being evaluated. In addition to the potential danger to parkgoers this could have caused, releasing non-indigenous animals or unwanted pets can lead to the elimination of native species and unhealthy water quality.”

What are the differences between alligators and crocodiles?

When compared the alligator and the crocodile may seem similar, but there are a number of key differences between the two.

Alligators are native to North America, while crocodiles can be found worldwide. Alligators are often smaller than crocodiles with a broader snout, while crocodiles are usually larger with a long and narrow snout.