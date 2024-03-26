Ecuador's youngest mayor, Brigitte Garcia, 27, was shot dead on Sunday morning. (Credit: @MelaBrigitte/X)

Ecuador's youngest mayor, Brigitte Garcia, and an aide were shot dead in the country on Sunday, March 24.

The 27-year-old politician was found inside a rental car in the Manabi province of the country alongside her communications direction Jairo Loor. Garcia, a member of the left-wing Citizen Revolution Movement party led by former president Rafael Correa, had served as the mayor of San Vicente.

Police in the country said that both Ms Garcia and Mr Loor had suffered from gunshot wounds. They added that initial investigations showed that the gunfire had come from inside the rented vehicle.

It is the latest in a series of political killings in the country. Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was killed in August 2023, two weeks before the presidential election. He had been a noted outspoken opponent of organised crime and corruption. Manta mayor Agustin Intriago was also killed while touring a construction site in 2023.