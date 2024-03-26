Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paula Weinstein, Emmy-winning producer of movies such as 'The Perfect Storm' has passed away at the age of 78. Paula Weinstein was also the producer on films such as 'The Fabulous Baker Boys','Blood Diamond' and 'Analyze This,' and was also a former chief content officer at Tribeca Enterprises.

Paula Weinstein’s daughter Hannah Rosenberg said in a statement that “The world is a lesser place without my mother. She was a masterful producer and a force of nature for the things she believed in, including the many projects that spanned her illustrious career, the stories she fought to tell and the social justice causes she championed.

“She shattered barriers in Hollywood and always lifted other women along with her. And I know my mother would want me to add this: if you’d like to honour her, please stop what you are doing and turn your attention toward reelecting President Biden and making sure Democrats win down the ballot so we can be sure Democracy survives in America and around the world.”

The CEO and Tribeca co-founder Jane Rosenthal also paid tribute to Paula Weinstein in her own statement and said “I am heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, colleague, and mentor Paula Weinstein. Paula was always someone I could look up to and served as an inspiration for me and countless other women. She was gorgeous inside and out, smart, politically and socially savvy, with an amazing sense of humour. The industry has lost one of its great and passionate producers and storytellers and Tribeca has lost a family member and a dear friend.”

Paula Weinstein was born in Manhattan, New York on 19 November, 1945. She started her career as an assistant film editor and also worked as a special events director for Major John Lindsay.

When she worked as the chief content officer at Tribeca, Paula Weinstein produced a Tribeca Talks series, these talks included the likes of Tom Hanks with Bruce Springstreen, Barbra Streisand with Robert Rodriguez and George Lucas with Stephen Colbert.

Paula Weinstein was married to the late Mark Rosenberg, the couple wed in 1984 and were together until he passed away from heart failure on the set of 'Flesh and Bone' in 1992.

Paula and her late husband, Mark Rosenberg who was a Warner Bros. executive, launched Spring Creek Prods in 1989, together they produced movies such as 'The Fabulous Baker Boys, 'Analyze This,' 'The Perfect Storm,' 'Monster-in-Law,' 'Blood Diamond' and 'In the Heart of the Sea' in 2015.

The Hollywood Reporter recalled how “Weinstein received the Crystal Award from Women in Film in 1999 and served on the boards of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the ACLU and on the National Finance Committee for President Obama.