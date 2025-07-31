Brit, 62, faces 10 years in prison for Israeli insults and staff verbal abuse on London to Singapore flight
The charges were made public when the British man, named as Steven George Harris, allegedly insulted staff on the overnight flight on April 27 and 28.
It is also alleged that George threatened a passenger on the flight, saying: "You are Israeli, **** off, I'll kill you".
He also called a crewmember on flight SQ309 that tried to calm him down a "****head" and told another Singapore Airlines crewmember to "*** off", adding: "*** you, you are just a glorified barman."
In addition, he complained that "Britain is not white any more" and said it was "disgusting that two races would mix".
George faces four charges, including two for criminal intimidation and using insulting words to cause harassment, and two under the Air Navigation Act, for his behaviour towards crew members and passengers, according to local media reports.
The case has been adjourned to August, with George reportedly intending to plead not guilty, according to his statement during his first court appearance.
Story: NewsX
