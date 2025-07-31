Porn star Andressa Urach says Cristiano Ronaldo was 'the best in the world' in bed

By Joseph Golder
A pastor turned porn star has told of her massive hours-long romp with a football icon, rating him "the best in the world".

Model missionary Andressa Urach told Brazilian TV how she hooked up with Cristiano Ronaldo at a Madrid hotel in 2013 when he paid to bed her.

Andressa Urach speaks on the program De Frente com Blogueirinha, undated. She revealed some details of her encounter with Ronaldo. (Newsflash/NX)placeholder image
The 37-year-old model said: "It was good, it was a moment, he's the best in the world. Everyone knows we fought afterwards, but that's in the past. It's in the past. It lasted a few hours. It was really good."

Ronaldo later denied the mini fling, calling Andressa's claims "pure fiction and forgery".

But Andressa told the prime-time 'De Frente com Blogueirinha' show: "It will stay forever, on my big screen.

"A player from the national team had paid for a session with me. I told his friend that he was my 'dream client', and he made the connection. I regret it. I destroyed a bond. I’m not going to expose anyone—they’re all married men."

