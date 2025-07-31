Porn star Andressa Urach says Cristiano Ronaldo was 'the best in the world' in bed
Model missionary Andressa Urach told Brazilian TV how she hooked up with Cristiano Ronaldo at a Madrid hotel in 2013 when he paid to bed her.
The 37-year-old model said: "It was good, it was a moment, he's the best in the world. Everyone knows we fought afterwards, but that's in the past. It's in the past. It lasted a few hours. It was really good."
Ronaldo later denied the mini fling, calling Andressa's claims "pure fiction and forgery".
But Andressa told the prime-time 'De Frente com Blogueirinha' show: "It will stay forever, on my big screen.
"A player from the national team had paid for a session with me. I told his friend that he was my 'dream client', and he made the connection. I regret it. I destroyed a bond. I’m not going to expose anyone—they’re all married men."
