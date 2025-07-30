Twin sisters who once represented Ukraine in rhythmic gymnastics have been arrested in Moscow after attacking police officers at a children’s birthday party in a shopping centre.

The incident took place on July 17 at the Zamaniya play area inside the Aviapark shopping mall. Angela and Albina Osinovsky were attending the party when a dispute broke out over smoking indoors.

According to reports, the guests were looking for a place to smoke without leaving the building. They claim a waitress gave them permission to use a staff area and even provided an ashtray.

However, the administrator of the centre disagreed, and after a verbal dispute, police were called. When officers arrived and asked the group to accompany them to the station to file a report, they refused. The twins were then captured on camera as they attacked the officers.

Video footage from the scene shows one of the women kicking at officers while the other reportedly used a flower bouquet to hit them.

Angela and Albina Osinovsky, who were involved in a violent altercation with police officers in a Moscow shopping centre | Newsflash/NX

Police were forced to use pepper spray and call for backup. The sisters who became famous after leaked footage of them performing gymnastics in the nude at a private party was leaked online were arrested together with their male companion they had been trying to defend.

Two officers were left with soft tissue injuries as a result of the altercation.

The Moscow Investigative Committee has since confirmed that a criminal case has been opened against the sisters for using violence against a government official, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Angela and Albina Osinovsky | Newsflash/NX

Born on July 6, 1990, in Nikopol in Ukraine’s Dnipro region, the sisters trained from childhood in rhythmic gymnastics, graduating from the Dnipro School of Physical Culture and later the National University of Physical Education and Sports of Ukraine in 2013.

They were members of the Ukrainian national gymnastics team during their athletic careers.

During their competitive years, they represented Ukraine at major international events, though they did not win Olympic medals or World Championship titles. But team Ukraine routinely placed among the top five at European and World Championships in the early 2000s.

But it was their appearances in leaked videos from 2018 showing them performing nude gymnastic routines at a private party in Moscow that made them famous. The footage, which went viral at the time, attracted media attention and led to a controversial public image.

Despite later efforts to rebrand as gymnastics coaches, the sisters have continued to draw attention for their provocative style of performance.

The current case remains under investigation.

