Bull wanders into flip-flop shop in Colombia - and refuses to budge
It’s not exactly a common phrase, but this was the scene when a bull wandered into a footwear store and refused to budge. Amazed shoppers in Magangue, in the Department of Bolivar, in Colombia, fled as the huge beast trotted into the El Chancletazo shop after giving ranchers the slip.
As locals keep their distance, filming and jeering, video footage shows the confused bull staying put, defying some attempts to lead him out by a rope around his neck.
The bull eventually walked out unaided and was captured after it caused chaos in the city centre streets.
Footage of the bull's outing quickly went viral, sparking jokes from social media users.
One laughed: "Couldn't find anything on your size?"
Another said: "Maybe he was confused by the smell of the leather."
And a third joked: "He's lucky he didn't go into the butcher's shop next door."
Story: NewsX
