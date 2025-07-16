A 15-year-old Syrian youth has gone on trial for planning to bomb a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna as part of an Islamist terrorist attack.

The Berlin Higher Regional Court in Germany reportedly heard how Mohammad A., who was only 14 years old at the time, helped a then 19-year-old man in Austria called Beran A. to plan the attack, which was thankfully foiled by the CIA and local authorities.

The court, with Mohammad's parents present and with an interpreter to translate, heard how the two got in touch over social media and planned the attack for summer 2024.

According to Austrian investigators, the two young men wrote about possible targets, including concerts and gay demonstrations.

Taylor Swift on stage during the Eras tour | Getty Images

But in the end, they settled on a terrorist attack on the Taylor Swift concert in Vienna, according to German media, a date which was part of her record-breaking Eras tour.

Using an encrypted messaging service, Mohammad A. allegedly sent Beran A. a video with instructions on how to build a bomb and put him in touch with the Islamist terrorist organisation ISIS.

The Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna, Austria, where Taylor Swift's concerts were set to take place | Newsflash

According to investigators, the two also discussed the procurement and manufacture of explosives.

But they were foiled by the American CIA who tracked them down and uncovered the plot, alerting the Austrian security authorities, who promptly arrested Beran A., an Austrian with roots in Macedonia and Albania, the court heard.

Mohammad A. was arrested four weeks later at his parents' flat in Frankfurt. The trial is ongoing and is set to end on August 26.

