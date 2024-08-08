Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Austrian authorities have found chemical substances at the home of a teenager who has been suspected of planning to target a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna.

Franz Ruf, public security director at Austria’s Interior Ministry, told public broadcaster ORF’s Oe1 programme that investigation uncovered the chemicals and technical devices at the home of the 19-year-old suspect, with teams now working to evaluate the materials recovered.

Ruf added that only a few weeks ago, the suspect had uploaded an oath of alliance to the current Islamic State group militia online. He said that the 19-year-old is the main suspect, while a 17-year-old Austrian teen was also arrested in connected with the plot, adding: “Both suspects had become radicalized on the internet and had taken concrete preparatory actions for a terrorist attack.”

Fans were left devastated after Taylor Swift was forced to cancel her Eras Tour dates in Vienna after authorities uncovered the terror plot believed to be linked to ISIS. She had been due to play three sold-out shows to around 170,000 fans at the Ernst Happel Stadium on Thursday (August 8), Friday (August 9) and Saturday (August 10).

Event organiser Barracuda Music confirmed that all three shows would be cancelled in a statement on Wednesday night, with fans fully refunded. A statement read: “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.”