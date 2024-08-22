Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taylor Swift has broken her silence on the Vienna terror plot that saw three shows on her record-breaking Eras Tour cancelled in the Austrian capital.

Austrian authorities foiled a plot to target the music superstar’s tour dates in Vienna, which had been due to take place between August 8 and 10. All three shows in the city were cancelled as a result.

The singer, 34, has now spoken out for the first time about the situation as she said farewell to European fans for the last time on the Eras Tour. In a post on Instagram, she said: "Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating."

"But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives. I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together."

She added that all of her attention went onto making her final five-night run at Wembley Stadium in London, the final shows of the European leg, as safe as possible for fans. Swift said: "I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London. My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us.”

Swift also addressed questions over her initial silence regarding the cancelled Vienna shows, telling fans that a rash response “might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows.” She added: "In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that."

Three people have been arrested in connection with the plot that sought to target night one of the Eras Tour at the Ernst Happel Stadium. Authorities said that the suspects were linked to the Islamic State group (IS), with a 19-year-old planning to kill “a large crowd of people” at the show using “explosives and knifes”.