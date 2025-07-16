The real-life fairytale castle that inspired Disney's Sleeping Beauty has been suddenly swamped with tourists after being named a World Heritage Site.

This is according to reports in Germany that say that the stunning Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria, southern Germany, has been forced to turn away half the selfie-snapping visitor flocking there since its rise in status.

The castle, copied for every Disney theme park in the world, was named a UNESCO treasure earlier this month.

Now, astonished staff are having to turn away anyone who has not pre-booked a ticket as massive queues snake around the building.

One worker told local media: "It’s July, Sunday, great weather and we are a World Heritage Site. There is a lot going on today!”

And the website warns: "If tickets are already sold out, a tour of the castle on that day is unfortunately not possible. Reservations are generally not possible."

Locals believe the castle's rise to the same status as India's Taj Mahal and Britain's Stonehenge has triggered a massive rise in visitor numbers through social media.

In a normal year, the castle, which inspired both Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World in Florida and Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland California, copes with around 1.7 million visitors.

Now, worried tourism officials are bracing themselves for a rise of up to nearly four million.

The multi-turreted castle was built in 1869 and inspired Walt Disney to build his own version at Disneyland after he visited it with his wife during a trip to Europe.

Bavaria's King Ludwig II created the 213-foot tall building in the foothills of the Alps overlooking the Alpsee lake. Despite its lavish design, it was never finished and only 14 rooms were ever completed.

But Ludwig did not have a fairytale ending in real life - his massive spending on palaces and castles led to him being declared insane by ministers and deposed.

He was found drowned in waist-deep water in 1886 in mysterious circumstances.

