A porn star has told how she became pregnant from her live-in partner's son after they started an affair behind his back.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brazilian blonde Rafaela Pedrotti, 26, says the pair fell for each other while they were left home alone while the boy's dad was at work.

Rafaela, who also works as a DJ, explained: "I lived with his father for a while, we were together in the same house and sometimes I was alone with his son. He started hitting on me, saying things and I started getting involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At first, I resisted, but it ended up happening. We had sex and continued for a while, until his father found out. There was a fight, an argument, and then it all ended with his father."

Influencer Rafaela Pedrotti, 26, poses in undated photo. She became pregnant after having an affair with the son of an ex-partner. (@djrafaloira/Newsflash/NX) | @djrafaloira/Newsflash/NX

But Rafaela and her ex's son, now aged 23, kept up their affair and began recording porn clips for the erotic TopFans platform and during one, she became pregnant.

Rafaela, who has more than 371,000 Instagram followers, said: "We've done several recordings for my content. It was during one of these recordings that the pregnancy happened.

"The pregnancy was unplanned and ended up being interrupted by a miscarriage after the third month. It was very difficult. Only those who have been through it know how complicated it is."

And she said that she is still recording adult content with him, saying: "We keep in touch and we record, yes."

Story: NewsX