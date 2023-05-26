A family said they were directed to cross a warzone to board an evacuation flight

An 85-year-old British citizen in Sudan was shot and injured by snipers and his wife then died of starvation after being left behind in the country, their family says.

Abdalla Sholgami and his 80-year-old wife Alaweya Rishwan, who had a disability, lived “just steps away” from the UK’s diplomatic mission in Sudan’s capital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The family of the couple say that despite asking for help, they were directed to cross a warzone to board an evacuation flight in Khartoum.

The Foreign Office said the ability to provide consular assistance is “extremely limited” (Photo: Getty Images)

The BBC was told by the family that they contacted the UK Foreign Office hotline but claimed the government has done nothing to support them since the last evacuation flight left earlier this month, even after a British military team was sent to evacuate diplomatic staff.

The family said Mr Sholgami and his wife were faced with starvation and he was forced to leave to find help, when he was shot three times by snipers. They say Ms Rishwan was then left in the property, which was surrounded by snipers, where she died.

The 85-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to his hand, chest and lower back, according to the BBC, but he managed to survive and escaped Sudan to safety in Egypt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Sholgami’s granddaughter, Azhaar, said the embassy was a “maximum four steps away” from her grandparents’ home. She said: “I was informed they had 100 troops who came and evacuated their staff. They could not cross the road? I’m still very disappointed in them.”

The Foreign Office told the BBC that the case was “extremely sad”, stating: “The ongoing military conflict means Sudan remains dangerous. The UK is taking a leading role in the diplomatic efforts to secure peace in Sudan.”

The Foreign Office said the ability to provide consular assistance is “extremely limited” and cannot provide in-person support in Sudan.

More than 2,300 people were evacuated by the UK government from Sudan on 28 flights since fighting began in April. The fighting between Sudan’s military and a powerful paramilitary force has displaced more than 1.3 million people, the UN migration agency said on Wednesday (24 May).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The International Organisation for Migration said the clashes have forced more than one million people to leave their homes to flee to safer areas inside Sudan.

About 320,000 others have fled to the neighbouring countries of Egypt, South Sudan, Chad, Ethiopia, the Central African Republic and Libya.