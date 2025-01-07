Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jemima Goldsmith was rushed to hospital after taking a “tumble” down a mountain in South Africa during a family hike.

The film producer and ex-wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed she was rushed to hospital after hiking up to the summit of the Lion's Head in Cape Town. The mountain is situated at 2,194ft above sea level.

Jemima was seen in a wheelchair in one picture before being wheeled by a porter in a hospital bed following the horror accident where she “tumbled” down the mountain. The 50-year-old had her leg fitted into an Aircast as she smiled for a picture while leaning on crutches in her hospital room.

She wrote: “Festive break (pun intended) in Cape Town. Embracing the highs and the lows of 2025 (incredible views from the summit of Lion’s Head with friends & fam and then a tumble & an interminable hobble down in the dark) Happy New Year folks”.

Her ex-husband Khan, 72, was prime minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2022, and has been embroiled in more than 200 legal cases since he was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote he claims was orchestrated by the country's powerful generals. Goldsmith and Khan have two sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, who live in London.

A panel of UN experts in July criticised Pakistan for arbitrarily detaining Khan in breach of international law to apparently prevent him for running for political office. He has been detained since August last year and barred from standing for office. He has since applied to become the next chancellor of Britain's Oxford University.

Jemima opened up about the torrent of rape and death threats she has received as she campaigns for the release of her ex-husband from jail. In October she chose to speak out amid 'serious and concerning' reports about Khan's treatment behind bars since he was handed a three year prison sentence last year on charges his supporters claim are politically motivated.

Electricity had been cut to his cell and he was no longer allowed out at any time, while the jail cook had been sent on leave, she wrote in a lengthy post on social media platform X. She said: “He is now completely isolated, in solitary confinement, literally in the dark, with no contact with the outside world”.