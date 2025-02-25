The body of Campbell Scott, 58, has been found inside a green sack in a forest in Kenya.

Campbell Scott was last seen by colleagues shortly after attending a conference at the JW Marriot Hotel in Nairobi on February 16, according to local reports. The 58-year-old from Dunfermline was a senior director at credit scoring firm Fico.

On Saturday (22 February), his body was found inside a green sack in the Makongo forest, which is around 60 miles southeast of the capital. A spokesperson for Fico said police had identified a body and were investigating.

He checked into the JW Marriott Hotel on the afternoon of Saturday, February 15. On the Sunday he is believed to have met his friend at an upmarket bar in the Westlands area before taking a taxi to Pipeline, a deprived area of Nairobi, shortly after 7pm, reported The Times.

There, police believe he was abducted and held hostage, likely in an attempt to empty his bank accounts of cash. He was reported missing by colleagues the same evening, and a police investigation was launched on the Monday.

Animal herders came across a corpse dumped inside a green sack in the Makongo forest on Saturday 22 February. Signs of torture and strangulation were found on his body, local media said, and forensics tests confirmed it was Mr Scott. A taxi driver and a nightclub waiter are reported to have been arrested on suspicion of his abduction and murder.

Fico confirmed a body had been found and, in a tribute, said they would miss his "humour and kindness". A spokesperson for Fico said: "Fico can confirm that Nairobi police have identified the body of Campbell Scott, a Fico employee. Campbell went missing last Sunday while on a business trip to Nairobi. We are not sharing further details as the investigation is in the hands of the police.

"We are devastated by this tragic news. Campbell was a leader in our international Scores business. He joined Fico in 2014 and was instrumental in introducing Scores to new markets and growing our business with existing partnerships. We mourn his passing and will miss his humour and kindness. Our thoughts are with Campbell's family and friends."