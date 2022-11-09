The recent winning numbers drawn at the Florida Lottery studio were white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with a number 10 red Powerball

A person who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04 billion dollar (£1.76 billion) jackpot after over three months without anyone netting the top prize. The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday (8 November) morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, while the red Powerball was 10.

The sum is by far the largest lottery jackpot won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion dollar (£1.37 billion) prize won by three Powerball ticket holders in 2016.

Is it possible for players in the UK to take part in the Powerball draw in the US? This is everything you need to know.

Can you play Powerball in the UK?

Those playing the PowerBall in the US don’t actually need to be American citizens or residents, meaning that players from the UK can take part in the draw. You should be aware that Powerball winnings need to be claimed in the state to which the ticket belongs, meaning that the winner would have to fly to the US in order to claim the jackpot should they win.

Alternatively, you could use sites like Jackpot or Lottoland where, instead of actually entering into the official Powerball lottery draw, you place a bet on what you think the outcome will be. You select your numbers in the same way as if you entered into the official draw, and if you win, you’ll win the same amount that you would have won if the official prize was shared between yourself and any official lottery winners.

How to play

Powerball draws are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday evening in the US, which translates to around 4am on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday in the UK. To take part, players are required to select five main numbers between one and 69, and one Powerball from one to 26.

Players will then win prizes depending on how their numbers match up to the numbers drawn on the day. According to Lottoland, the prize breakdown goes as follows:

Five main numbers and Powerball wins the jackpot

Five main numbers wins £658,000

Four main number and Powerball wins £32,000

Four main numbers wins £66

Three main numbers and Powerball wins £66

Three main numbers wins £5

Two main numbers and Powerball wins £5

One main number and Powerball wins £2.60

Just the Powerball wins £2.60

What’s the current jackpot?

Since a person has officially scooped the massive $2.04 billion (£1.76 billion) jackpot after over three months without anyone winning the top prize, the Powerball jackpot is currently estimated at $20 million (£17.5 million), with an estimated cash value of $9.8 million (£8.5 million).