Addressing the crowd in Dayton, Trump shared that he would be making a ‘very big announcement’

Donald Trump has strongly suggested he may run for the White House in 2024 during a Republican rally speech in Dayton. The 45th President of the United States told the crowd he would be making a “very big announcement” this November.

The US goes to the polls on 8 November for the midterm elections, with Republicans and Democrats battling it out to win a seat in the House of Representatives and the Senate. There is a heightened tension around the elections, with officials fearing a repeat of voting legitimacy being questioned.

Speculation around Trump running for president in 2024 has been growing, with him sharing a similar statement at a Republican rally in Sioux City, Iowa, where he told the crowd “I will very, very, probably do it again.”

It’s rumoured that the former US president will officially announce he will run again for president after the midterm elections. His latest addresses are the closest he has ever come to declaring his candidacy for 2024.

So, will Donald Trump run for president again and what did he say in Iowa? Here’s everything you need to know.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Dayton, Ohio (Pic: Getty Images)

Advertisement

Will Donald Trump run for president in 2024?

Trump has not officially confirmed that he will run for president again but he has dropped strong hints in the past and the latest event in Dayton has only furthered speculation that he will be annoucing his campaign.

In Sioux City, Iowa he told the crowd: “I ran twice. I won twice,” Trump said. “… And now, in order to make our country successful, and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, OK.” Adding: “Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you. Get ready.”

He also stated: “This is the year we’re going to take back the House. We’re going to take back the Senate. We’re going to take back America. And in 2024 ― most importantly ― we’re going to take back our magnificent White House. We’re going to take it back. We should have never left.”

What did he say at the Ohio rally?

Advertisement

The former president spoke at the Dayton rally to campaign for the Republican candidate for the US Senate, JD Vance and made hints that he was planning to run again for the White House in 2024.

Reported by the Guardian, Trump said: “Not to detract from tomorrow’s very important, even critical, election, I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach Florida. We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow.”

The crowd cheers after former U.S. President Donald Trump said he will make a big announcement on 15 November, during a rally in Dayton, Ohio (Pic: Getty Images)

Trump also hit out at President Biden, calling Democrats “radical left crazy people” and telling the crowd they were responsible for the “decline” of America.

He said: “This country has gone crazy. There’s only one choice to end this madness. If you support the decline for all of America, then you must absolutely vote for the radical left crazy people, the radical left Democrats. And if you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the American dream, then tomorrow you must vote Republican in a giant red wave that we’ve all been hearing about.”