A 12-year-old boy has been killed on a beach in Cancun, Mexico, by gunmen on jet skis who were targeting a rival drug dealer.

The incident took place on Kukulcán Boulevard in the municipality of Benito Juárez on Sunday (28 July) and it is now under investigation by the Attorney General's office. Prosecutors said they believe "attackers arrived by sea, aboard a jet ski shooting at some people presumably in dispute for drug sales."

The 12-year-old boy has not been publicly identified and is not believed to have been purposefully targeted by the shooters. Prosecutors said: “The authorities arrived immediately and the minor was transferred to the hospital where, unfortunately, he lost his life”.

The boy’s family were present at the time of the shooting. Both the boy and his family are Mexican and from the municipality.

The shooting happened at around 3pm when men on jet skis arrived at the beach and opened fire at a group of other people. The young boy was hit by a stray bullet and rushed to a Cancun hospital where he later died.

The Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE) said: “The members of the affected family are of Mexican nationality and reside in this municipality. The State Attorney General’s Office, in collaboration with members of the Coordination for the Construction of Peace and Security in Quintana Roo, is working to bring those responsible for this crime to justice.”