A body has been found in the search for a 12-year-old boy who went missing at the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland.

Gardaí (Irish police) and the coast guard have confirmed that a body was found on Sunday morning (28 July). A 12-year-old boy was reported missing from the area on Tuesday (23 July).

RTÉ reported that the boy had been holidaying in Ireland with his family from overseas and that the family were visiting the Cliffs of Moher when he became separated from them. A search operation by the Irish coast guard, Gardaí, and Irish civil defence volunteers involved the use of drones, boats, divers and a helicopter.

The search focused on the areas around the Cliffs of Moher, Galway Bay and the Aran Islands. On Sunday morning, a fishing vessel reported a sighting of a body at sea between Doolin and the Aran Islands to the Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Centre in Valentia.

Volunteers from the Doolin Coast Guard Unit boat team assisted by the Aran Islands RNLI located and recovered the body. RTÉ reported that the body will be brought to University Hospital Limerick, where official identification and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.