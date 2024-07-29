Tenerife Playa de las Americas: British tourist, 22, in intensive care after being stabbed in stomach at holiday resort
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 22-year-old unnamed British man was knifed early on Sunday morning (28 July) in Playa de las Americas in the south of Tenerife. The man was stabbed on one of the island's main tourist locations and emergency services said the man was stabbed in his stomach. Police on the island are now probing the attack. Officers confirmed on Sunday night that a Spanish man was being held over the incident, but said they were not in a position to discuss the circumstances of what happened.
The victim was admitted to an intensive care unit at a hospital in the Tenerife capital Santa Cruz. He is thought to have been on holiday on the island although there has not yet been any official confirmation.
A spokesman for an emergency response co-ordination centre said: “A British man aged 22 has been taken to the Our Lady of Candelaria University Hospital. He had a serious stomach stab wound when he was assisted at the scene.
“We received a 999 call just before 6.30am this morning requesting assistance for an injured man in a street called Avenida Antonio Dominguez Alfonso in the municipality of Arona. The corresponding emergency response was activated. Police are investigating.”
The probe is being conducted by officers from the National Police force in Tenerife. A spokesman for the police force said: “A young Spanish man has been arrested. The incident remains under investigation.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.