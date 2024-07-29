Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A British man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the stomach at a holiday resort in Tenerife.

The 22-year-old unnamed British man was knifed early on Sunday morning (28 July) in Playa de las Americas in the south of Tenerife. The man was stabbed on one of the island's main tourist locations and emergency services said the man was stabbed in his stomach. Police on the island are now probing the attack. Officers confirmed on Sunday night that a Spanish man was being held over the incident, but said they were not in a position to discuss the circumstances of what happened.

A British man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the stomach at a holiday resort in Tenerife. (Photo: Heritage Images/Getty Images) | Heritage Images/Getty Images

The victim was admitted to an intensive care unit at a hospital in the Tenerife capital Santa Cruz. He is thought to have been on holiday on the island although there has not yet been any official confirmation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for an emergency response co-ordination centre said: “A British man aged 22 has been taken to the Our Lady of Candelaria University Hospital. He had a serious stomach stab wound when he was assisted at the scene.

“We received a 999 call just before 6.30am this morning requesting assistance for an injured man in a street called Avenida Antonio Dominguez Alfonso in the municipality of Arona. The corresponding emergency response was activated. Police are investigating.”