A children’s clothing brand has recalled a jumper designed for girls that featured the phrase “Come inside me” after outraged shoppers pointed out its sexual meaning.

The incident took place in South Korea, where Topten Kids withdrew the pink fleece sweatshirt-and-pants set on October 30 following public outcry.

The design, created in collaboration with local artist Lee Cha-yoon, showed a cartoon rabbit peeking out from a sock beside the English phrase.

A customer first raised the issue on October 18 after realising the wording’s sexual connotation, commonly understood as a reference to unprotected intercourse. At first, the company refunded the buyer but did not release a public apology.

Topten Kids later issued an official statement on October 29 apologising “for the inappropriate phrase used on some of our products.”

It confirmed that sales had been halted and that all affected items were being recalled from stores and online listings.

The company said: “We deeply reflect on failing to fulfil our basic responsibility as a brand that makes products for children.”

Artist Lee Cha-yoon also apologised on social media, writing: “I sincerely apologise to anyone who felt uncomfortable with the graphic phrase used in the Topten Kids collaboration product.”

She added: “It was my mistake. I should have been especially careful given that this was clothing for children.”

Topten Kids, the children’s line of Shinsung Tongsang’s SPA brand Topten, is a well-known label in South Korea for its affordable and fashionable kidswear.

