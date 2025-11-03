A controversial influencer and misogynist has admitted that he staged his own killing to "give followers a dopamine hit" amid a "shortage of drama".

Vladislav Pozdnyakov, founder of the Russian anti-feminist, anti-LGBT, racist group known as Male State, confessed on October 30 that reports of him being shot dead near a hotel on Komodo Island in Indonesia were staged and that he was never attacked or injured.

Pozdnyakov, 34, claimed he was giving online users a "newsworthy topic" after circulating photos that reportedly showed him lying in the street covered in what appeared to be blood and bullet wounds.

He told followers that the entire episode was orchestrated, adding: "At a time when nothing's happening, I found you a newsworthy topic. You are addicted to news events. You’re no longer excited, you demand new wars, you demand terrorist attacks, you demand shocks - I give them to you, that's the true mastery."

Reactions online ranged from outrage to disbelief, with some accusing him of manipulating emotions for publicity, while others described him as a master of holding audience attention at any cost.

Pozdnyakov admitted to faking the incident after Russia’s embassy in Indonesia said it had not received any official notification of the supposed killing, and local police confirmed no such incident had been reported.

Pozdnyakov rose to prominence in 2016 when he created the 'Male State', which made online campaigns promoting misogynistic and racist content.

He was given a suspended sentence in 2018 for inciting hatred against women and left Russia the following year, continuing to run his channels abroad.

In 2021, his organisation was declared extremist and banned by Russian authorities.

Pozdnyakov's accounts on TikTok and the social site VK have since been blocked, but the community continues to exist in various closed forums and Telegram channels.

