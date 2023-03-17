Switzerland’s second-biggest bank has been hit by the shockwaves brought on by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the USA

International investment bank Credit Suisse has been at the heart of concerns this week that the global banking system could collapse.

The Switzerland-based financial giant has seen its share price fall significantly in recent days, as investors have been spooked by a ‘weakness’ it discovered in its operations. On Thursday (16 March), it said it would borrow $54 billion (£45 billion) from the Swiss central bank to shore up its finances.

Credit Suisse appears to have been hit by the shockwaves emanating from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the USA last week. With the failure of another American bank - Signature Bank - following over the weekend, confidence has plummeted amongst investors and savers alike.

So, what has happened to Credit Suisse, and who are its shareholders?

Who owns Credit Suisse?

As a publicly listed company, Credit Suisse has a board of directors who are appointed by its shareholders. So, there is no one owner of the business, but several key shareholders.

While banks based in other parts of the world - like UK-based HSBC - do not tend to reveal who their biggest shareholders are, Swiss banking laws mean companies based there have to reveal the identity of shareholders who hold shares over certain percentage thresholds, starting at 3%.

Credit Suisse has suffered partly as a result of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (image: AFP/Getty Images)

It means we know that Credit Suisse’s largest shareholder is the Saudi National Bank - a commercial bank mostly owned by the Saudi Arabian government - which holds approximately 9.88% of the bank’s shares. Qatari state-owned investment bank Qatar Holding LLC has 5.03%, while Saudi investment vehicle Olayan Group holds 4.93% and global investment giant BlackRock has 4.07%.

It means almost a quarter of Credit Suisse’s shares are held by these four different entities. This is part of the reason why its share price fell by as much as 30% on Wednesday (15 March).

What’s happened to Credit Suisse?

What’s happening to Credit Suisse is a consequence of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on Friday 10 March. SVB imploded after suffering a major fall in the value of its investments in government bonds as well as experiencing difficulties in the wake of growth struggles in the tech industry - a sector it relied upon.

A situation known as a ‘run’ hit SVB. Investors sold off shares and firms with deposits withdrew them from the bank because they lost confidence in its ability to operate without going bankrupt, which then increased the chances of bankruptcy. This doom loop scenario was seen in the UK when Northern Rock collapsed in 2007.

When this sort of event takes place, investors and account holders at other banks can become spooked. They will look at their bank’s operations, and if any weaknesses emerge, may begin a run on that bank.

The US government has attempted to stop the rot by offering emergency loans to banks - mostly smaller, regional institutions - who are struggling with this kind of scenario. This safety net measure appears to have calmed the system for now.

Investor concern about the extent of the danger to the banking system has led to fears of further collapses (image: Getty Images)

But it did not stop shares in banks and stock exchanges around the world from falling over the course of the week following on from SVB’s collapse - a major issue given banks partly rely on the investment shares can provide.

Credit Suisse was the lightning rod for this share-selling activity. It has seen its share price fall fivefold since January 2020 after being involved in several scandals, including spying allegations that forced its CEO to quit in 2020, the Greensill Capital scandal, as well as a cocaine money laundering case in 2022. It also announced its biggest annual loss since 2008 in February - news that has seen it move to restructure its business.

While its shares were already falling after SVB collapsed, they plummeted by 25% to 30% on Wednesday (15 March), after its biggest shareholder the Saudi National Bank said it could not put up more funds. Shares fell despite Credit Suisse’s CEO Ulrich Koerner insisting the bank had enough money to keep going.

Credit Suisse shares have been tumbling since Silicon Valley Bank collapsed (image: AFP/Getty Images)

In a bid to restore confidence, it took up the option of a $54 billion loan from the Swiss central bank to tide it through turbulence from share sell-offs. Regulators in the country have essentially deemed the bank as being too big to fail.

In response to the announcement, Credit Suisse shares rebounded by 18% - albeit still below where they were when markets closed on Tuesday (14 March). By the opening of the London stock exchange on Friday (17 March), its share price had dipped 3.7% to just over 1.90 Swiss francs (£1.70) but was making gains at the time of writing.

Will there be a banking crisis?

While SVB and Signature’s collapses were bad news, a collapse by Credit Suisse would plunge the global banking system into a big crisis. It is much more of a global bank than the US institutions and holds hundreds of billions of pounds worth of money and assets for its clients.

But a crisis scenario appears to be unlikely given banks are in a stronger position than in 2008. Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown,told the PA news agency that risk to the system is “low”.

She said: “Larger banks have built up bigger capital buffers from the financial crisis and have stable deposits, while the coffers of some are believed to have swelled as customers seek out sturdier institutions for their deposits.” In short, don’t panic just yet.