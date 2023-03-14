The bank has already closed 41 sites this year “as visits to branches continue to fall”

Barclays will close 14 more of its banks this summer, it has announced.

The bank will shut 11 branches across England, two in Wales and one in Scotland, in another blow to the UK high street.

It has already closed 41 bank branches this year - including five that have already shut - meaning 55 sites will shut their doors this year for good.

Barclays customers who are worried about the closures can access services elsewhere if they need face-to-face support.

Customers can access certain facilities at Post Office branches including cash and cheque deposits, checking your balance and withdrawing cash.

Barclays also runs pop-up banking sites - it currently has 200 and has announced plans to increase this number by another 70.

New “banking pods” will be opened by the lender, which are semi-permanent sites that can be moved to different towns and locations based on demand.

(Image by NationalWorld/Kim Mogg/Adobe Stock)

The bank also offers an educational and support van service for people who need financial advice for things such as saving for a home or setting up a business.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers. Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence though our Barclays Local network, live in over 200 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our new banking pods.

"We also support access to cash with our cashback without purchase service, 24-hour deposit-taking ATMs and by working alongside the Post Office and Cash Access UK.”

Barclays isn’t alone in closing branches. HSBC said it will shut 114 banks this year - around a quarter of its total sites.

Lloyds is also closing 36 banks in total this year, while NatWest currently has said it will shut 66 sites.

Loading....

Full list of latest Barclays bank closures

The following 14 Barclays bank branches will be closing this year:

England

4 High Street, Manningtree - 7 June

6/8 High Street, Ringwood - 8 June

58 High Street, Newmarket - 9 June

10 Yorick Road, West Mersea, Colchester - 13 June

3 Beckenham Road, Beckenham - 14 June

1 Tudor Square, West Bridgford - 15 June

29 High Street, Mildenhall - 14 June

21 High Street, Lymington - 15 June

35 Notting Hill Gate, London - 16 June

1 Station Road, Knowle - 16 June

137 Brompton Road, London - 7 July

Wales

10 Bethcar Street, Ebbw Vale, Wales, NP23 6HQ - 9 June

47 High Street, Merthyr Tydfil- 14 June

Scotland